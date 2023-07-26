Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta $14 million for undisclosed data collection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta $14 million for undisclosed data collection

Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta $14 million for undisclosed data collection

A Meta logo is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

26 Jul 2023 08:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling A$20 million ($14 million) for collecting user data through an application purporting to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.

Australia's Federal Court also ordered Meta, through its subsidiaries Facebook Israel and the now-discontinued app, Onavo, to pay A$400,000 in legal costs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which brought the civil lawsuit.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.