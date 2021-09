SYDNEY : Australia will set up a AUS$2 billion (US$1.5 billion) loan facility to help finance critical minerals projects in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Morrison said the scheme would help fill the funding gaps in critical minerals resources projects to get them off the ground.

(US$1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)