Business

Australia expects 'favourable decision' from China on barley tariffs
Business

Australia expects 'favourable decision' from China on barley tariffs

Australia expects 'favourable decision' from China on barley tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

15 Jun 2023 06:25AM
SYDNEY : Australia is expecting a positive decision over the next two weeks from China to fully settle a dispute over barley tariffs, Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Thursday.

"We are expecting in the next couple of weeks a favourable decision on the tariffs that has prevented Australian barley going into China," Farrell told ABC Radio.

Australia in April said it would suspend a case at the World Trade Organization over China's anti-dumping duties on barley, while China said it would hasten a review into the tariffs.

As diplomatic tensions ease between the two countries, Australia has been urging Beijing to lift trade curbs. Farrell said China, Australia's biggest trading partner, has removed the ban on citrus and stone fruits imports.

Source: Reuters

