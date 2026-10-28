Australia has not taken steps to ban Chinese EVs at bases, defence minister says

CEBU, Philippines, Oct 28 : Australia has not made any move to restrict Chinese electric vehicles at its military bases, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday, even though the United States military announced a ban on BYD cars at an air base in Japan.

• The US military said last week that BYD vehicles presented an "unacceptable" and "unmitigable" risk as the ban was implemented at the Kadena Air Base on Japan's Okinawa island.

• "We obviously continue to monitor all the safety around our bases in every respect, but we haven't taken that step," Marles said in an interview.

• There was also no request from the United States for Australia to take a similar step, Marles added.

• Australia is one of BYD's largest export markets, along with Brazil and Britain, aided by relatively low trade barriers.