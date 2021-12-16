Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia jobs surge 366,100 in November, unemployment drops to 4.6per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia jobs surge 366,100 in November, unemployment drops to 4.6per cent

Australia jobs surge 366,100 in November, unemployment drops to 4.6per cent

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks through the archway of a historical building as he delivers parcels in central Sydney, Australia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

16 Dec 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 08:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australian employment surged past all expectations in November as more lockdown restrictions were lifted and most of the retail sector reopened, while the jobless rate fell sharply in a major boost to the economic outlook.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed employment jumped 366,100 in November, blowing away forecasts of a 205,000 rebound. The jobless rate dropped to 4.6per cent, from 5.2per cent, well under forecasts of 5.0per cent.

The report will please the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which argues unemployment needs to fall to 4per cent or lower to finally lift wage growth after years of sub-par gains.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us