Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia Q1 retail sales volumes fall for a second straight quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia Q1 retail sales volumes fall for a second straight quarter

Australia Q1 retail sales volumes fall for a second straight quarter

FILE PHOTO: Holiday shoppers stand in line inside a mall in the city centre of Sydney, Australia, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

09 May 2023 09:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australian retail sales volumes during the first quarter of 2023 fell for a second straight quarter, a sign that rising interest rates and the high cost of living are working to curb consumer spending.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed real retail sales fell 0.6 per cent in the first quarter to A$96.17 billion ($65.23 billion).

That was in line with market forecasts of a 0.6 per cent fall and will make a drag on economic growth.

The report also showed growth in retail prices was the slowest since the third quarter in 2021, which might reassure the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that its aggressive policy tightening is starting to cool demand, albeit slowly.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.