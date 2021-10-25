Australia regulator says 'concerned' about Facebook approach to media licencing law

SYDNEY : The Australian regulator behind a law forcing large internet platforms to negotiate licencing deals with media outlets said on Monday he was "concerned" about Facebook Inc's cooperation, seven months after the rule took effect.

Under the News Media Bargaining Code, the social media giant and Alphabet Inc's Google must negotiate with news outlets for content that drives traffic to their websites or face possible government intervention.

"Google is still negotiating and finalising deals with more news media companies and seems to be approaching this exercise in the right spirit," said Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Rod Sims in a statement.

"We are concerned that Facebook does not currently seem to take the same approach."

