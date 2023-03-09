Logo
Business

Australia seeing progress on almost all trade blockages with China -minister
Business

Australia seeing progress on almost all trade blockages with China -minister

09 Mar 2023 01:18PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 02:20PM)
SYDNEY :Australia is seeing progress on almost all instances of trade blockages with China, its trade minister Don Farrell said on Thursday, two and a half years after Beijing's trade restrictions hit exports of products from coal to wine.

"In almost every aspect where we've had trade blockages or disputes there appears to be progress being made," Farrell said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.

"My job is to convert those discussions into practical outcomes for Australian businesses."

The two countries are attempting to rebuild trade relations after years of disputes over Huawei, espionage and the COVID-19 pandemic saw Beijing impose restrictions on Australian goods.

A raft of official and unofficial trade blockages worth roughly A$20 billion ($14 billion) are showing signs of loosening under a concerted diplomatic effort that has seen the leaders, foreign ministers and trade ministers of both countries meet since November.

Source: Reuters

