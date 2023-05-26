Billionaire rescues Sun Cable renewables project to export solar power from Australia to Singapore

SYDNEY: The collapsed US$20 billion Sun Cable renewable energy project has been rescued by part owner and Australian technology entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes, the company's administrators said on Friday (May 26).

Voluntary administrators of Sun Cable will now work with Helietta Holdings 1 Pty Ltd, an entity affiliated with Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures, to complete the transaction, they said in a statement.

Completion of the deal is expected to occur on or before the end of July.

The value of the sale was not disclosed but the transaction is expected to allow the unsecured creditors of Sun Cable to be paid in full.

"A big step in the right direction. We've always believed in the possibilities Sun Cable presents in exporting our boundless sunshine, and what it could mean for Australia," Cannon-Brookes said in a statement.

"It's time to stretch our country's ambition. We need to take big swings if we are going to be a renewable energy superpower. So swing we will."