Australia tightens AI oversight rules after OpenAI agent breached government website

SYDNEY, Nov 10 : Australia will make it mandatory for artificial intelligence companies to immediately report when their AI models go rogue, and open models for evaluations, the government said on Tuesday, after an OpenAI agent breached a government website in June.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government had accepted all recommendations of a rapid review into the breach.

"(The recommendations) include mandatory AI company reporting when it comes to misaligned behaviour or cyber incidents, and consideration of reforming criminal law in cases of serious misconduct," Albanese told reporters.