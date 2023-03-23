Logo
Business

Australian court upholds judgement on Japan's Mazda in consumer rights case
Business

Australian court upholds judgement on Japan's Mazda in consumer rights case

Australian court upholds judgement on Japan's Mazda in consumer rights case

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mazda is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

23 Mar 2023 12:54PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 01:09PM)
:Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday a court upheld a judgement that Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp misled some consumers about their rights but did not engage in "unconscionable conduct".

Australia's Full Federal Court dismissed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) appeal against a 2021 judgement that Mazda did not engage in "unconscionable conduct" with nine customers.

However, the court upheld the judgement that stated Mazda made 49 false representations to nine consumers about their rights related to replacements and refunds on faulty vehicles.

The ACCC had alleged that Mazda pressured consumers to accept offers below what they were entitled to, after repeated failed repairs. It even cited an incident where the company offered a replacement vehicle only at a significant cost to the customer.

"We appealed this case because we believe that it is not acceptable business practice for businesses to give consumers the 'run around'," said ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver.

Mazda's local unit said it was "disappointed" the court upheld that it engaged in misleading conduct, but added it was pleased with the judgement that it did not engage in unconscionable conduct.

Source: Reuters

