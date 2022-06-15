Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australian Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 billion Crown Resorts deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australian Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 billion Crown Resorts deal

Australian Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 billion Crown Resorts deal

FILE PHOTO: Crown Resorts Ltd's flagship tower nears completion at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates/File Photo

15 Jun 2022 11:07AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Australia's Federal Court approved on Wednesday the $6.3 billion acquisition of the country's largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc.

The approval follows nods from state regulators in Western Australia (WA), New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria last week, and gives billionaire James Packer an exit route from the Australian casino firm, beset by scandals and regulatory setbacks, in which he owns a 37 per cent stake.

"Crown will also request that quotation of Crown shares on the ASX be suspended from close of trading today," the company said in a statement.

Crown shareholders will receive A$13.10 cash per share on June 24, expected to be the date of scheme implementation.

State regulators have said the company will be subject to tough conditions, including additional auditing and a commitment to invest in and maintain Crown's Perth casino.

The company said it will lodge an official copy of the court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Wednesday, making the deal legally effective.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us