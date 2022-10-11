Logo
Australian fintech firm Airwallex raises US$100 million, retains US$5.5 billion valuation
Australian fintech firm Airwallex raises US$100 million, retains US$5.5 billion valuation

An Airwallex logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore on Mar 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Anshuman Daga)

11 Oct 2022 09:19AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:15AM)
Australian fintech company Airwallex said on Tuesday (Oct 11) it raised US$100 million in an extension of a funding round, sustaining its US$5.5 billion valuation.

The Melbourne-based company said it secured more funds from existing investors, including Tencent Holdings, Sequoia Capital China and Lone Pine Capital.

Australian industry superannuation fund HostPlus and a North American pension fund also participated in the round, Airwallex said.

With the US$100 million raised in the Series E extended round, Airwallex's total funding increased to more than US$900 million, the company said.

"The market environment remains challenging in the foreseeable future, and while we remain well capitalised, this additional runway allows us to continue our growth plans," said Jack Zhang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Airwallex.

Airwallex, which allows customers to issue and pay international invoices and bills through its payments platform, said its revenue had risen 184 per cent year-on-year, and its customer base had more than doubled.

Source: Reuters/st

