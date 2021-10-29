Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australian regulator allows radio station body to negotiate content deal with Facebook, Google
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australian regulator allows radio station body to negotiate content deal with Facebook, Google

Australian regulator allows radio station body to negotiate content deal with Facebook, Google

FILE PHOTO: Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

29 Oct 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 08:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's competition regulator allowed a body representing 261 radio stations to negotiate a content deal with Facebook and Google on Friday, as part of the country's new law to compel the tech giants to pay for news content.

The body, Commercial Radio Australia (CRA), will now have 10 years to negotiate with the tech giants for its members except the stations run by Nine Entertainment who had already secured deals, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google have been required since March to negotiate with Australian outlets for content that drives traffic and advertising to their websites. If they don't, the government may take over the negotiation.

It, however, hasn't been smooth sailing, with some publishers being left out and in September and Facebook saying https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/facebook-wraps-up-deals-with-australia-media-firms-tv-broadcaster-sbs-not-2021-09-22 it stopped negotiating licensing deals.

"This authorisation allows CRA to negotiate payment with Facebook and Google for its members' news content, and for its members to engage in discussions with each other about those negotiations," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

In August, the ACCC allowed another industry body, Country Press Australia, to negotiate with the two companies on behalf of its 81 news publishers.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us