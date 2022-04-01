AustralianSuper, Singtel-backed unit to buy Macquarie's Axicom for $2.68 billion

:A telecom tower unit of Singapore Telecommunications and pension fund AustralianSuper will buy rival Axicom, part-owned by investment bank giant Macquarie Group Ltd, for A$3.58 billion ($2.68 billion), the companies said on Friday.

The purchase builds on SingTel's physical footprint in Australia, where it already has No. 2 telco provider Optus, while offering a way for investment partner AustralianSuper to reach a goal of doubling its infrastructure holdings in five years.

Following the deal with Australia Tower Network (ATN), co-owned by Singtel and AustralianSuper, Singtel's shareholding in the combined business will be 18per cent, with the remaining held by AustralianSuper.

"This acquisition is a unique opportunity to scale up ATN's operations and expand its customer base," Singtel Group Chief Corporate Officer, Lim Cheng Cheng said.

"It also reinforces Singtel's commitment as a long-term investor in the Australian telecoms space," Cheng added.

Shareholders of Axicom, which owns and operates about 2,000 telecommunication sites across Australia, are a consortium led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. The consortium also includes Unisuper and UBS.

"AustralianSuper is looking to double its infrastructure portfolio over the next five years from its current A$31 billion," AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said.

"We believe that there will be significant growth in demand for digital infrastructure and will actively consider future opportunities in this space."

($1 = 1.3351 Australian dollars)

