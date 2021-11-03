Logo
AMP to sell US$389 million stake in Resolution Life Australasia, sealing life insurance exit
Business

Australia's AMP exits life insurance with US$389 million stake sale

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd adorns its head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. Picture taken May 5, 2017.REUTERS/David Gray//File Photo

03 Nov 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 06:20AM)
:Australia's AMP Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its remaining 19per cent stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance.

The stake sale will fetch AMP AUS$524 million (US$389.28 million) and comes years after the Australian company agreed https://www.reuters.com/article/amp-divestiture-idUSL3N1X45YL to offload its life insurance arm to Resolution Life at a discounted price of AUS$3 billion.

At the time, AMP had decided to receive some of the deal consideration in the form of a stake in the business.

AMP said the sale would boost its available capital by AUS$459 million, ahead of plans to spin off its asset management arm's private markets business in the first half of next year.

Resolution Life and AMP have also agreed to settle other post-deal adjustments and claims that would see the Australian company make a net payment of AUS$141 million.

AMP will take a AUS$65 million one-off hit in fiscal 2021 following the payment.

(US$1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

