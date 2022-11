Australia's Arafura Rare Earths Ltd said on Monday it signed a binding supply deal with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its unit Kia Corp to supply 1,500 tonnes of a rare-earth oxide per year.

The neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, which Arafura will supply from its Nolans Project in Northern Territory, is used for production of electric motors in electric vehicles.