Australia's ASX hit by outage affecting corporate announcements, website shows

Dec 1 : The Australian Securities Exchange's announcements platform was down on Monday, with companies due to release price-sensitive information placed in a trading halt, according to a company spokesperson.

The outage is the latest in a string of problems for the stock exchange operator that has been criticised by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and the Reserve Bank of Australia for its performance.

ASX trading and settlement are not impacted.

The outage comes after CME Group, the world's largest exchange operator, on Friday suffered one of its longest outages in years, halting trading across stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies.

"ASX is investigating an issue impacting the publication of company announcements," its website said.

"Individual securities will be halted where price sensitive announcements are received," ASX said in an emailed response to Reuters.

ASIC is engaging with the ASX on the market announcement platform outage, according to a spokesperson. The RBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The outage follows the RBA's recent criticism of ASX's governance, culture and risk-management practices, issued after a December 2024 settlement-system malfunction raised concerns about its ability to maintain secure and resilient market infrastructure.

ASX shares were down 0.1 per cent at A$58.16 in early trade on Monday.