Nov 20 : Australian financial services firm Bell Financial said on Friday that some clients' data may have been accessed during a cybersecurity incident, the timing of which was not specified.
• The company said the data security incident involved unauthorised access to a limited number of its IT systems, which has since been contained
• "Client assets remain safe and we are operating as usual," the company added
• Bell Financial said it is investigating the impacts alongside specialist cyber security advisers
• The firm has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Australian Federal Police, and engaged with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner
• The incident underlines a rising tide of cyber attacks in Australia, prompting the government to push for measures that would mandate AI companies to report breaches