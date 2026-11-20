Nov 20 : Australian financial services firm Bell Financial said on Friday that some clients' data may have been accessed during a cybersecurity incident, the timing of which was not specified.

• The company said the data security incident involved unauthorised access to a limited number of its IT systems, which has since been contained

• "Client assets remain safe and we are operating as usual," the company added

• Bell Financial said it is investigating the impacts alongside specialist cyber security advisers

• The firm has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Australian Federal Police, and engaged with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner

• The incident underlines a rising tide of cyber attacks in Australia, prompting the government to push for measures that would mandate AI companies to report breaches