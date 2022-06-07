Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's BNPL stocks wilt after Apple announces entry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's BNPL stocks wilt after Apple announces entry

Australia's BNPL stocks wilt after Apple announces entry

FILE PHOTO: Zip logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Sezzle logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Jun 2022 05:26PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 05:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's 'buy now, pay later' shares (BNPL) dived on Tuesday after Apple launched its pay later service, at a time when surging interest rates, stubborn prices and geopolitical tensions have led to an emaciated global fintech industry.

Australia-listed BNPL firms like Zip Co and Sezzle Inc, and those with exposure to the sector like Humm Group and Openpay Group, have taken double-digit hits to their share price this year, much like their counterparts elsewhere in the world.

Their shares fell between 3.1 per cent and 14.4 per cent on Tuesday as Apple's entry into the BNPL market now only adds to the pain caused by an unfavourable economic climate, which dissuades the average consumer from discretionary spending.

"BNPL players took a big hit on ASX today as Apple's latest BNPL offering competes with their products directly, adding to the gloomy outlook that BNPL firms will struggle to survive the cost-of-living crisis," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

Swedish fintech firm Klarna, seen as the bellwether of the industry, laid off 10 per cent of its staff last month and a recent round of capital raising revealed a massive valuation erosion.

Meanwhile, Afterpay, acquired by Jack Dorsey's Block for $32 billion, saw bad debts more than double year-on-year in the six months to December.

Adding to the BNPL sector's woes, Australia's central bank surprised markets on Tuesday with a 50-basis-point rate hike, twice what was expected and the most in 22 years. It also flagged more tightening to battle surging inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us