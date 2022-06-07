Logo
Australia's central bank raises rates by 50 bps in major surprise
Australia's central bank raises rates by 50 bps in major surprise

Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

07 Jun 2022 12:43PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 12:43PM)
SYDNEY : Australia's central bank raised its key cash rate by a surprisingly large 50 basis points to 0.85 per cent on Tuesday and signaled yet more tightening would be needed as it battles to restrain surging inflation.

Wrapping up its June policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said that given current inflation pressures and the still very low level of rates, the Board decided to move by 50 basis points.

Markets had been split on whether rates would rise by 25 basis points or 40 basis points.

Source: Reuters

