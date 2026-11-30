Nov 30 : Australia's Challenger on Monday received a revised takeover offer tabled by a unit of Japan's Daiichi Life for the remaining 79.5 per cent stake the Japanese insurer does not already own, valuing the firm at A$8.31 billion ($5.52 billion).

The investment manager earlier this month rejected Daiichi Life's A$8.17 billion offer, saying it did not "adequately reflect fair value" in the context of a transaction that would give Daiichi Life control of the firm.

Here are some details:

• The revised proposal at A$12.40 per share represents a 6 per cent premium to the stock's last close and follows previous offers at A$11.80 and A$12.20 per share

• Challenger said it has granted TAL Daiichi Life Australia an exclusive due diligence period of 30 business days, which is expected to run until mid-January 2027, factoring in the holiday shutdown period

• The investment manager also provided the unit with a "matching right" of at least five business days in relation to any competing proposal during the exclusivity period

• TAL Daiichi Life Australia currently owns 20.47 per cent of Challenger, according to LSEG data

($1 = 1.5042 Australian dollars)