Nov 30 : Australia's Challenger on Monday received a revised takeover offer from a unit of Japan's Daiichi Life, valuing the firm at A$8.31 billion ($5.52 billion).

The investment manager earlier this month rejected Daiichi Life's A$8.17 billion offer for the remaining 79.5 per cent stake, saying it did not "adequately reflect fair value" in the context of a transaction that would give the Japanese insurer control of the firm.

• The revised proposal at A$12.40 per share represents a 6 per cent premium to the stock's last close and follows previous offers at A$11.80 and A$12.20 per share

• Challenger shares rose as much as 1.6 per cent to A$11.89, outperforming S&P/ASX 200 index, which was up 0.5 per cent in early trade

• Challenger said it has granted TAL Daiichi Life Australia an exclusive due diligence period of 30 business days, which is expected to run until mid-January 2027, factoring in the holiday shutdown period

• The investment manager also provided the unit with a "matching right" of at least five business days in relation to any competing proposal during the exclusivity period

• Citi sees the improved bid as too low for Challenger's board to endorse, and its A$13.20 target assumes TAL Daiichi will raise the offer again.

• TAL Daiichi Life Australia currently owns 20.47 per cent of Challenger, according to LSEG data

($1 = 1.5042 Australian dollars)