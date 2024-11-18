Logo
Business

Australia's competition watchdog begins review of Vocus-TPG $3.4 billion deal
The corporate logo of communications company Vocus is photographed at their Sydney headquarters, Australia, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

18 Nov 2024 03:00PM
:Australia's competition regulator said on Monday it is seeking views on the Macquarie-backed telecommunications group Vocus' A$5.25 billion ($3.39 billion) takeover of local telecom operator TPG Telecom's enterprise, government, and wholesale (EG&W) fixed business and fibre network assets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it is seeking views from interested parties on the likely impact on prices and service quality in the supply of fixed line voice services, data networks and connectivity services, among other queries, if the deal was to receive approval.

TPG Telecom announced the deal in October, stating that it would retain its radio network infrastructure, mobile and fixed retail and wireless businesses after Vocus' takeover of its fibre and fixed assets.

ACCC has invited submissions from interested parties regarding the acquisition by Dec. 2, while providing Feb. 13, 2025 as a provisional date for the announcement of its findings from the ongoing review.

TPG Telecom said in an emailed response to Reuters that it is committed to working closely with ACCC and Vocus "to ensure this review process concludes as quickly and efficiently as possible".

Vocus Group declined to comment.

($1 = 1.5468 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

