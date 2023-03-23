Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua

Australia's Core Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it agreed to sell additional spodumene concentrate to Chinese chemicals firm Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd, a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry.

Demand for spodumene, or lithium ore, from the EV battery industry is expected to boom this decade as the green energy transition gains momentum. Sichuan Yahua produces lithium salts, which has applications in EV batteries.

Sichuan Yahua, an existing customer of Core Lithium, will buy 18,500 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, in addition to its prior deal to purchase 300,000 tonnes over four years.

Core Lithium agreed to sell the first spodumene concentrate, a 3,500-tonne parcel, produced at its Finniss project in Northern Territory, as well as an additional 15,000 tonnes.

Sichuan Yahua will pre-pay 80 per cent of the consideration for the 15,000-tonne shipment, which Core Lithium says will help boost cash flows as it continues to ramp up its operations.