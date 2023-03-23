Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua

23 Mar 2023 10:31AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 10:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Core Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it agreed to sell additional spodumene concentrate to Chinese chemicals firm Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd, a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry.

Demand for spodumene, or lithium ore, from the EV battery industry is expected to boom this decade as the green energy transition gains momentum. Sichuan Yahua produces lithium salts, which has applications in EV batteries.

Sichuan Yahua, an existing customer of Core Lithium, will buy 18,500 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, in addition to its prior deal to purchase 300,000 tonnes over four years.

Core Lithium agreed to sell the first spodumene concentrate, a 3,500-tonne parcel, produced at its Finniss project in Northern Territory, as well as an additional 15,000 tonnes.

Sichuan Yahua will pre-pay 80 per cent of the consideration for the 15,000-tonne shipment, which Core Lithium says will help boost cash flows as it continues to ramp up its operations.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.