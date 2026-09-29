Australia's CSL taps Amazon's cloud unit to boost research pipeline

Sept 29 : Australian biotechnology firm CSL said on Tuesday it is collaborating with Amazon's cloud arm to harness AI and cloud technology across its research and clinical development pipeline.

Here are some more details:

• The partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) will enable CSL's scientists to analyse complex scientific data and identify potential drug targets earlier in the discovery process, helping to accelerate research and shorten development timelines, the company said.

• On the clinical front, CSL said it will also use AWS's cloud and AI tools to reduce manual workloads in protocol drafting, data management, and submission processes.

• The firm aims to link laboratory and computational work more closely, enabling experimental findings to inform research models and decisions faster.

• The partnership with Seattle-based AWS comes after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of drug-pricing agreements with international pharmaceutical companies, including CSL, in early September.

• In mid-August, CSL posted better-than-expected annual underlying earnings and forecast growth in 2027 on the back of its core plasma division.

• Shares of CSL were largely unchanged at A$181.9, as of 0023 GMT.