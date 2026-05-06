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Australia's DigiCo Infrastructure REIT to sell Chicago data centre for $750 million
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Business

Australia's DigiCo Infrastructure REIT to sell Chicago data centre for $750 million

06 May 2026 05:48AM (Updated: 06 May 2026 06:23AM)
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May 6 : Australia's DigiCo Infrastructure REIT said on Wednesday it has struck a deal with a North American fund manager to sell its CHI1 data centre facility in Chicago for $750 million.

The divestment represents a near 5 per cent premium to the data centre landlord's November 2024 acquisition price, the company said.

The sale is set to unlock about A$360 million ($258.52 million) in net cash post asset-level debt repayment, lifting liquidity to roughly A$0.9 billion.

Buoyed by the sale proceeds, DigiCo will explore short‑term enhanced distributions above funds from operations and other options, it said.

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The Chicago facility has a capacity of 32 megawatts and is leased to a major hyperscaler customer for 15 years, according to the company's website.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
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