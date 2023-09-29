Logo
Australia's Energy One says no proof of malicious activity after cyber incident
Business

29 Sep 2023 11:14AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 11:48AM)
Australian software supplier Energy One said on Friday it had not uncovered any evidence of malicious activity on their customer systems after a cyber incident was first identified last month.

The company had previously said some personal information of its current and former employees had been compromised, for which the notification process is underway.

"Our investigations have not revealed any evidence that customer systems have been impacted and the company continues to securely trade," Energy One said in a statement on Friday.

Australian firms have suffered many cyber attacks since September 2022, putting the spotlight on the country's understaffed cybersecurity industry.

Recently, Shell Plc identified a cybersecurity incident involving some employees at BG Group in Australia, the latest company to be hit by the MOVEit hack.

Earier this year, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said she plans to overhaul Australia's cyber security rules and set up an agency to oversee government investment in the field and help coordinate responses to hacker attacks.

Source: Reuters

