Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Evolution Energy signs graphite supply deal with China-based BTR
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Evolution Energy signs graphite supply deal with China-based BTR

16 Aug 2023 09:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Evolution Energy Minerals said on Wednesday it had entered into a binding agreement with China-based BTR New Material Group to supply fine flake graphite from its Chilalo project in Tanzania.

The company will supply about 90 per cent of the product from the project to BTR under the three-year agreement, which can be extended for another three years.

BTR, one of China's largest lithium-ion battery materials maker, will also engage with Evolution on battery anode materials production.

BTR, in return, will acquire a 9.9 per cent stake in Evolution for about A$4.9 million ($3.15 million) and support further financing of the Chilalo project.

"BTR and Evolution intend to work together to procure the finance for development of the Chilalo project," the Australian explorer said in a statement.

The Chilalo project has potential for a multi-decade mine life as Evolution works to grow resources and reserves.

($1 = 1.5540 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.