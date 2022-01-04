Australia's Firefinch approves final investment decision for Mali lithium project

Australian lithium miner Firefinch Ltd said on Tuesday it approved a final investment decision for the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, which will be jointly developed and operated with China's Ganfeng Lithium.

A definitive feasibility study for the project was completed last month. Firefinch expects annual production of 506,000 tonnes of spodumene for the first 18 months of production, making Goulamina one of the largest developments of its kind in the world.

Spodumene concentrate is the ore from which lithium is extracted. Lithium prices soared last year as automakers around the world began investing billions of dollars to transition to electric vehicles, boosting demand for batteries which use lithium.

Firefinch said that the key remaining condition required for formation of the Goulamina joint venture is the transfer of the exploration license to a single-purpose Malian subsidiary, as required by local legislation.

It added that the transfer is expected in early 2022 and that allows Ganfeng, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, to make its final US$91 million worth of funding into the project.

Last year, Firefinch said Ganfeng would make total cash investments of US$130 million for a 50per cent stake in a joint venture company for the lithium project.

