Australia's Fortescue Metals begins to trim 'few hundred' jobs - source

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group is cutting a few hundred jobs as part of its efforts to maintain cost position, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Local media reported Fortescue, the world's no.4 iron ore miner, had started laying off more than 100 workers as its 'Iron Bridge' magnetite project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia neared completion, calling it "business as usual".

The job cuts are significantly fewer than the 1,000 number local media had reported in February as part of a cost-cutting practice.