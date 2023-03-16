Logo
Business

Australia's IPH detects breach in IT systems
16 Mar 2023 06:33AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 06:33AM)
Australian intellectual property services provider IPH Ltd said on Thursday it had detected unauthorised access to a portion of its IT environment, mainly affecting document management systems of its head office and two of its member firms.

The information in document management systems include administrative documents, and some client documents and correspondence in case of the two member firms, Spruson & Ferguson (Australia) and Griffith Hack, the company said.

IPH said it was working with external cyber security advisers to conduct a forensic investigation, adding that it has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) of the incident.

Australia has seen a rise in cyber attacks since late last year, with breaches reported by at least eight companies, including health insurer Medibank Private Ltd and telco Optus.

Source: Reuters

