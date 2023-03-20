Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Latitude takes systems offline, Federal Police investigate cyberattack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Latitude takes systems offline, Federal Police investigate cyberattack

20 Mar 2023 10:41AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 10:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian fintech firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd said on Monday it had taken its platforms offline as the cyberattack detected last week remained active, adding the Federal Police was investigating the incident.

Latitude, which provides consumer finance services to retailers Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi, said the attack appeared "well-organised" and that it would resume services "gradually over the coming days".

Last week, the firm said personal information, mostly drivers' licence copies or licence numbers, of about 330,000 customers and applicants was stolen.

Several Australian firms have reported cyberattacks over the past few months, and experts say this is due to an understaffed cybersecurity industry in the country.

Latitude said the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Cyber Security Centre were looking into the attack.

Latitude shares have not traded since March 15, a day before the company first disclosed the cyberattack.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.