Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Liontown signs supply deal with S Korea's LG Chem, shares jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Liontown signs supply deal with S Korea's LG Chem, shares jump

Australia's Liontown signs supply deal with S Korea's LG Chem, shares jump

The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

12 Jan 2022 08:34AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 08:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it signed a deal to sell lithium spodumene from its flagship project to the battery unit of South Korea's LG Chem, sending its shares soaring 13per cent.

LG Energy Solution, which counts Tesla Inc and General Motors Co as its customers, will buy 100,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of lithium spodumene — a key raw material for making electric vehicle batteries — from Liontown's Kathleen Valley project.

Liontown joins other lithium players in the country, like Vulcan Energy, to strike major supply deals with EV makers as the sector assumes centre stage amid a global push by companies and governments towards a greener future.

The company also said the deal — a first for its Western Australia-based project — will account for nearly 30per cent of its annual output after year one of production and is expected to be operating from 2024.

Liontown added that it had received "strong interest from a range of parties in long-term offtake from the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project," without offering details.

Its shares witnessed their biggest jump since October 2021 on Wednesday, building on a nearly 5-fold rise in the past year.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us