Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths secures $134 million funding from Japan to boost output
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths secures $134 million funding from Japan to boost output

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths secures $134 million funding from Japan to boost output

FILE PHOTO: A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Mar 2023 03:25PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 04:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on Tuesday it secured a A$200 million ($133.98 million) funding from Japan to develop its current and planned projects aimed at increasing light and heavy rare earth materials output, and bolster its balance sheet.

The agreement with Japan Australia Rare Earths B.V., a special purpose company between state-owned Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Sojitz Corp, will also forego a historical $11.5 million interest due under a prior loan.

($1 = 1.4928 Australian dollars)

(This story has been refiled to correct typographical error in the company name in the headline)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.