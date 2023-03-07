Australia's Lynas Rare Earths secures $134 million funding from Japan to boost output

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on Tuesday it secured a A$200 million ($133.98 million) funding from Japan to develop its current and planned projects aimed at increasing light and heavy rare earth materials output, and bolster its balance sheet.

The agreement with Japan Australia Rare Earths B.V., a special purpose company between state-owned Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Sojitz Corp, will also forego a historical $11.5 million interest due under a prior loan.

($1 = 1.4928 Australian dollars)

(This story has been refiled to correct typographical error in the company name in the headline)