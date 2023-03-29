Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Medibank gets second class action lawsuit over data breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Medibank gets second class action lawsuit over data breach

Australia's Medibank gets second class action lawsuit over data breach

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated sign is seen outside a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydney October 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

29 Mar 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Medibank Private Ltd was slapped with a second class action lawsuit related to its disclosures on its cyber security systems leading up to a data breach last year, Australia's largest health insurer said on Wednesday.

Last October, Medibank disclosed that a hacker had gained data of 9.7 million current and former customers and released the data on the dark web.

The company breached its disclosure obligations by not revealing information regarding the alleged deficiencies in its cyber security systems, U.S.-based law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan alleged in its class action lawsuit.

Medibank said it intends to defend itself, while Quinn Emmanuel did not respond immediately for comment.

A similar lawsuit was filed in early February by law firm Baker & McKenzie, which alleged a breach of contract and contraventions of Australian consumer law.

Medibank was one of the many Australian companies that have been targeted by hackers since September last year, with Rio Tinto and Latitude Group the latest additions.

Medibank's shares ended 0.3 per cent higher on Wednesday. The stock has fallen about 3.8 per cent since it disclosed the hack last October.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.