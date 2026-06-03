Australia's Megaport secures four new AI infrastructure contracts, to raise $594 million

June 3 : Australia's Megaport said on Wednesday it has secured four new AI infrastructure contracts with a total contract value of about A$458.9 million ($329.49 million), and launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise A$827.3 million ($594 million).

The four contracts, all with U.S.-based technology providers running AI applications, are expected to start in the first half of 2027 and require nearly A$369.5 million in capital expenditure, primarily for high-performance Nvidia GPUs, network and storage infrastructure.

Megaport said it would set up a globally distributed AI inference cloud, anchored by an on-demand GPU pool backed by A$350 million in investment, which will be offered to enterprise customers through contracted and consumption-based pricing models.

"AI inference represents one of the biggest infrastructure opportunities of the next decade," Megaport CEO Michael Reid said.

"As AI adoption accelerates, organisations need seamless access to GPUs, CPUs, storage, and the connectivity that powers them."

The move marks a big step up in Megaport's push into AI infrastructure, with the company betting that demand for GPU-based compute will surge as enterprise AI adoption shifts from model training to latency-sensitive inference workloads.

The firm, which uses Nvidia and AMD chips, said its network of more than 1,100 data centres in 31 countries puts it in a strong position to deliver AI compute closer to end users, addressing key bottlenecks including power, connectivity and access to high-performance GPUs.

The entitlement offer, priced at A$14.30 per share, represents a 13.9 per cent discount to Megaport's last closing price on June 1.

Megaport also tightened its 2026 revenue guidance to A$307 million-A$315 million, reflecting strong momentum in its network business. Its previous expectation was between A$302 million and A$317 million.

($1 = 1.3928 Australian dollars)