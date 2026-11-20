Nov 20 : Australia's NextDC on Friday raised its fiscal 2027 net revenue and underlying operating earnings forecasts, as the data centre operator gained from strong growth and its cost-cutting measures.

Last week, NextDC paused all projects lacking customer contracts after a major setback at its flagship M3 data centre in Melbourne, where expansion was suspended over power delays and community backlash.

The same setbacks forced the firm to cut its earnings forecast last month, including its capital expenditure plans.

The company expects annual net revenue of A$485 million to A$500 million ($323.11 million - $333.10 million), up from its previous guidance of A$475 million to A$500 million.

It forecast full-year underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be between A$260 million and A$275 million, compared with its previous guidance of A$245 million to A$265 million.

The upgraded guidance continues to exclude the revenue and attributable EBITDA of the affected customer contracts at M3, NextDC said.

($1 = 1.5011 Australian dollars)