Australia's Nine snaps up QMS for $599 million, dumps radio in digital-first reshuffle

Jan 30 : Australia's Nine Entertainment said on Friday will acquire digital outdoor advertising firm QMS Media from Quadrant Private Equity for A$850 million ($599.08 million) on a cash‑ and debt‑free basis.

The deal marks a further shift in Nine's portfolio toward higher‑growth digital assets, which it expects will account for more than 60 per cent of its revenue by financial year 2027.

Nine will also offload its legacy broadcast radio business to the Laundy Family Office for an enterprise value of A$56 million and shift regional TV station NBN to a WIN Network affiliate in a A$15 million deal.

The radio divestment and NBN restructure will free up about A$217 million in cash proceeds and tax-loss benefits as it doubles down on higher-growth digital assets, Nine said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company did not provide details on whether it is paying a premium for QMS, but noted that the price works out to roughly 6.5 times QMS's expected 2026 earnings.

The QMS acquisition and radio sale are expected to close before June 30, subject to customary conditions, while the NBN divestment will need Nine shareholder and antitrust approvals.

($1 = 1.4188 Australian dollars)