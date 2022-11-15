Logo
Business

Australia's Nitro Software recommends KKR's Alludo takeover offer of $335 million
Australia's Nitro Software recommends KKR's Alludo takeover offer of $335 million

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

15 Nov 2022 07:14AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 07:40AM)
:Australia's Nitro Software said on Tuesday its board had determined the near A$500 million ($335 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo to be "superior" to an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management.

In late October, the company took on an offer from Alludo at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11 per cent premium to tech-focused private equity firm Potentia's offer of A$1.80 per share.

Nitro in a statement said it has asked its shareholders to back the North-America based Alludo scheme and accept it, on the condition that no new superior offer prevails.

The company expects to hold a shareholders meet related to the Alludo offer in March 2023.

Potentia could not be immediately reached for a comment.

($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

