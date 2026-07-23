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Australia's Origin Energy confirms customer data breach
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Australia's Origin Energy confirms customer data breach

Australia's Origin Energy confirms customer data breach

The Origin Energy logo is displayed at their headquarters in Sydney, Australia, August 14, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

23 Jul 2026 02:19PM
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July 23 : Australian power producer Origin Energy said on Thursday that a security incident had resulted in the unauthorised access and disclosure of some customer data.

Here are some details:

• The confirmation comes a day after the country's top electricity and gas retailer said it was investigating a potential security incident.

• The data includes personal information such as names, addresses, contact numbers and account information, as well as affected customers' financial information including the last few digits of a credit card or a bank account, Origin said on Thursday.

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• Origin had earlier said it did not expect the affected data to include credit card or bank details.

• "One of our key priorities is taking action to secure our systems and ensure no further unauthorised access," Origin CEO Frank Calabria said.

• The energy retailer said it is reaching out to affected customers and has set up a dedicated contact number and additional resources to help manage the situation.

• Origin is still assessing the total number of affected customers, it said.

Source: Reuters
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