Australia's Origin Energy probes potential unauthorised data access

July 22 : Australian power producer Origin Energy said on Wednesday it was investigating a potential security incident that may involve unauthorised access to some customers' data.

Here are some details:

• The country's top electricity and gas retailer said it does not expect the impacted data to include customer credit card or bank details.

• It did not provide more details on the nature of the impacted data.

• "Our investigations into this incident are occurring as a matter of urgency," said Origin.

• The company said it has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police of the potential incident and is also engaging with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.