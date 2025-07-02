Logo
Business

Australia's Qantas confirms cyber incident at one of its contact centres
Australia's Qantas confirms cyber incident at one of its contact centres

FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/ File Photo

02 Jul 2025 07:30AM
Australia's Qantas Airways confirmed on Wednesday a cyber incident at one of its contact centres, impacting customer data.

The company said the breach occurred when a cybercriminal targeted a call centre and accessed a third-party customer servicing platform.

"We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant," Qantas said in a statement.

The airline added that the system is currently contained, with no effect on its operations or the safety of the airline.

Source: Reuters
