Australia's Qantas confirms cyber incident at one of its contact centres

Australia's Qantas Airways confirmed on Wednesday a cyber incident at one of its contact centres, impacting customer data.

The company said the breach occurred when a cybercriminal targeted a call centre and accessed a third-party customer servicing platform.

"We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant," Qantas said in a statement.

The airline added that the system is currently contained, with no effect on its operations or the safety of the airline.