Australia's Qantas to exit stake in Jetstar Japan
A Qantas logo is visible on the tail of an aeroplane at an airport in Sydney, Australia, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

03 Feb 2026 11:19AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2026 11:35AM)
Feb 3 : Australia's Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it would divest its 33.32 per cent minority stake in low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan to focus on its core domestic operations.

Source: Reuters
