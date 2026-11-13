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Australia's spy agency, federal police hit by Microsoft outage
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Australia's spy agency, federal police hit by Microsoft outage

Australia's spy agency, federal police hit by Microsoft outage

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Nov 2026 11:08AM
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SYDNEY, Nov 13 : Australia's spy agency and federal police were among organisations caught up in an outage of Microsoft programmes on Friday, with the government triggering an agreement to ensure priority restoration of services.

• Users worldwide have been unable to access services for hours, including Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams

• At a news conference, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed their organisations have been affected

• Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft told him it did not believe the outage was caused by a cyber attack

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• The government has activated an agreement to ensure Australia gets prioritised in restoring services, Burke said

• "There is good security work that is done with Microsoft as a business and when it came to the formal cyber agreements which I've signed on behalf of Australia, the first of those was with Microsoft," Burke said at the news conference

• "That agreement has in fact been activated today to make sure that we get appropriate prioritisation of Australian interests in this"

Source: Reuters
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