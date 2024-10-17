Australia's Star entertainment to keep Sydney casino open but pay fine, AFR reports

SYDNEY : Australia's No.2 casino operator Star Entertainment will be able to keep open its struggling Sydney casino but it will be forced to pay a large fine, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) said in a report on Thursday.

The New South Wales state gaming regulator will keep the casino under the supervision of a government-appointed manager and fine the company "tens of millions of dollars" in a decision to be announced on Thursday, the AFR report said without citing any sources.

An inquiry found the casino operator had been going through issues around its leadership and culture, and that it remains unfit to operate its Sydney casino.

Trading in the shares of the company have been temporarily paused pending an announcement, the exchange operator said.