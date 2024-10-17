Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Star entertainment to keep Sydney casino open but pay fine, AFR reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Star entertainment to keep Sydney casino open but pay fine, AFR reports

Australia's Star entertainment to keep Sydney casino open but pay fine, AFR reports

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Sydney's Star Casino complex is seen illuminated at night, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

17 Oct 2024 07:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australia's No.2 casino operator Star Entertainment will be able to keep open its struggling Sydney casino but it will be forced to pay a large fine, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) said in a report on Thursday.

The New South Wales state gaming regulator will keep the casino under the supervision of a government-appointed manager and fine the company "tens of millions of dollars" in a decision to be announced on Thursday, the AFR report said without citing any sources.

An inquiry found the casino operator had been going through issues around its leadership and culture, and that it remains unfit to operate its Sydney casino.

Trading in the shares of the company have been temporarily paused pending an announcement, the exchange operator said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement