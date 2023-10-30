Logo
Australia's Tietto Minerals gets $399 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Mining, shares soar
Australia's Tietto Minerals gets $399 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Mining, shares soar

FILE PHOTO: Flakes of gold leaf are pictured in Tokyo April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Caronna/File Photo

30 Oct 2023 06:16AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 09:04AM)
:Tietto Minerals said on Monday it received a takeover offer from Chinese gold miner Zhaojin Mining Industry to buy all shares it does not already own in the Australian gold explorer for about A$629 million ($398.79 million).

Shares of Tietto Minerals rose as much as 32.9 per cent to A$0.565 in early trade, heading for their best day since March 26, 2020.

Under the offer, Zhaojin Capital, a unit of Zhaojin Mining which already owns 7.02 per cent in Tietto, will acquire the remaining near 93 per cent shares for A$0.58 per share, representing a 36.5 per cent premium to the stock's last close. The offer values the Australian gold explorer at A$655.4 million ($415 million).

Tietto, which produces gold from its Abujar project in Ivory Coast, said it would "carefully consider the indicative proposal and provide shareholders with their advice in due course".

The acquisition will help Zhaojin Mining to expand its business overseas and boost profitability, the Chinese gold miner said in a statement.

Zhaojin Mining said subject to deal completion, it would support the development of Tietto's Abujar gold mine and exploration activities in West Africa.

The offer, which has already been approved by Australia's foreign investment review board, is subject to certain regulatory approvals and Zhaojin Mining getting at least 50.1 per cent relevant interests in shares of Tietto.

The deal underscores rising interest in Australian resources firms, especially in battery metals companies, as lower valuations and cash needs make them attractive prospects for some of the world's top miners.

($1 = 1.5773 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

