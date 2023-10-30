Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Tietto Minerals gets $415 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Capital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Tietto Minerals gets $415 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Capital

Australia's Tietto Minerals gets $415 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Capital

FILE PHOTO: Flakes of gold leaf are pictured in Tokyo April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Caronna/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

30 Oct 2023 06:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian gold explorer Tietto Minerals Ltd on Monday said it received an off-market takeover offer from Zhaojin Capital to acquire all shares it does not already own in the company for A$655.4 million ($415 million).

Under the offer, Zhaojin Capital, a unit of the Tietto's second largest shareholder Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd, will acquire the shares in the company at A$0.58 per share.

Zhaojin Mining currently holds 7.02 per cent of the shares in the gold explorer.

There is no certainty that the proposal will result in a binding proposal, Tietto said, adding that it is willing to recommend the proposal to its shareholders.

The deal comes at a time of elevated merger and acquisition activity in Australia with Chile's SQM buying the rest of Azure Minerals that it doesn't already own for $900 million.

($1 = 1.5793 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.