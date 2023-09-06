Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's TPG Telecom extends due diligence period for $4 billion fibre assets offer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's TPG Telecom extends due diligence period for $4 billion fibre assets offer

06 Sep 2023 07:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd has extended until Oct. 4 an exclusive due diligence period granted to rival Vocus Group for the A$6.3 billion ($4.02 billion) offer for its non-mobile fibre assets.

Discussions between the parties are ongoing and incomplete and its board has not made any decision to accept any offer, TPG said on Wednesday.

"There is no certainty an agreed transaction will eventuate," TPG added.

Reuters in August reported that TPG, one of the country's top telecom firms, had received a non-binding offer from Vocus to buy some of its non-mobile fibre assets.

Vocus, formed by infrastructure investors Macquarie Infrastructure and Aware Super, specialises in wholesale fibre networks.

It has offered to buy certain Enterprise, Government and Wholesale (EGW) assets and associated fixed infrastructure assets, including the wholesale broadband business, Vision Network.

A successful deal would create a combined entity with A$8 billion to A$9 billion enterprise valuation.

The offer comes amid a steady rise in dealmaking in Australia's telecom sector, with firms also reviewing options for their aging infrastructure and capitalise on growth in 5G.

($1 = 1.5684 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.